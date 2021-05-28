skip to main
May 28, 2021
URGENT: Foreign-owned microfinance company in Myanmar selling its assets at discount and looking for a buyer!
Friday, May 28, 2021
URGENT: Foreign-owned microfinance company in Myanmar selling its assets at discount and looking for a buyer!
2021-05-28T14:14:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
For more information please contact at evi@myanmar-business.org
URGENT: Foreign-owned microfinance company in Myanmar selling its assets at discount and looking for a buyer!
2021-05-28T14:14:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
