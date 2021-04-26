The pagodas, including buildings or temples of other religions, were reopened to the public starting 8 February following the COVID-19 health rules.

The pilgrims and visitors, including monks and nuns, peacefully visited the pagodas.

Similarly, the people of other religions peacefully do their religious affairs at their respective religious buildings.



Moreover, the public parks and playgrounds in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay and other regions and states are reopened as usual.



The markets are alive with the vendors and sellers. Simultaneously, the banks, hospitals, airlines, train services, boat services and bus services also resume their operations. –—MNA