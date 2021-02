Myanmar will permit the private sector to import vaccines approved by the Food and Drugs Administration, according to the Chairman of State Administration Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in his February 11, 2021 report.

Currently such vaccines are:

- Sputnik V (Russia)

- SARS-COVI (China)

- COVAXIN (India)

