skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
About
Services
Commodities
Conferences and Events
Jobs
Contact
FORUM
Home
Investment
Companies
Industries
Markets
Politics
Reports
Other
Jan 31, 2021
Project pipeline: Myanmar Business Network has a pipeline of several Myanmar microfinance companies urgently looking to sell or divest their assets in the country.
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Project pipeline: Myanmar Business Network has a pipeline of several Myanmar microfinance companies urgently looking to sell or divest their assets in the country.
2021-01-31T13:32:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
For a confidential, please contact
evi@maynmar-business.org
Related reports:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Project pipeline: Myanmar Business Network has a pipeline of several Myanmar microfinance companies urgently looking to sell or divest their assets in the country.
2021-01-31T13:32:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Subscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!
Follow by Email
Myanmar Partners Wanted!
Myanmar-Business.org
Loading...
Latest comments
Map of Myanmar
Popular Posts
Myanmar to use Japanese loan for four projects
Myanmar Investment Opportunity: New Special Economic Zone (SEZ)
Urgently needed building (office hall type/warehouse/single house) or land for office (1,000 sq.m.+lab 1,000 sq. m)
One Of The Most Exciting Untapped Energy Troves Is Auctioning 18 Blocks Of Oil
Copper cathode tender notice
European quality snack manufacturer is looking for a Myanmar importer and distributor
Looking for Myanmar experts in the markets of beer and liquor to participate in a consulting project
Loading...
Copyright © 2011 - 2020
Myanmar Business Network
| |
Terms & Conditions
|
Global Internet Privacy Policy