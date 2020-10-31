Myanmar has received US$69.2 million as revenue from e-Visa and over 1.75 million of tourists and business travellers applied for e-Visa, according to the report issued by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, state media reported.

Myanmar is granting ordinary passport holders from 100 countries and China (Taipei) e-Visas for tourist purposes and from 54 countries and China (Taipei) e-Visas for business.

The Ministry’s data showed that revenue from e-Visa stood at $10.8 million from 289,205 foreign nationals in 2016, $14.3 million from 377,310 in 2017, $16.3 million from 417,523 in 2018, $21.5 million from 531,998 in 2019 and $6.3 million from 138,277 as of August, 2020.

Source: Mizzima