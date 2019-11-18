Microfinance sector in Myanmar is rapidly expanding as more loans are becoming available for SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs. This presents a great opportunity for local and foreign investors in Myanmar. For more information on the opportunities, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org
Microfinance sector in Myanmar is booming!
