skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
About
Services
Commodities
Conferences and Events
Jobs
Contact
FORUM
Home
Investment
Companies
Industries
Markets
Politics
Reports
Other
Sep 20, 2019
Food delivery company looking to fill various vacancies: HR Manager, Customer Service Officers, Delivery bike riders
Friday, September 20, 2019
Food delivery company looking to fill various vacancies: HR Manager, Customer Service Officers, Delivery bike riders
2019-09-20T09:58:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
for more information on the opportunities, please contact
epetkov@deliverink.net
Related reports:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
Food delivery company looking to fill various vacancies: HR Manager, Customer Service Officers, Delivery bike riders
2019-09-20T09:58:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Subscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!
Follow by Email
Myanmar Partners Wanted!
Myanmar-Business.org
Loading...
Latest comments
Map of Myanmar
Popular Posts
Business etiquette
Myanmar Investment Opportunity: New Special Economic Zone (SEZ)
Urgently needed building (office hall type/warehouse/single house) or land for office (1,000 sq.m.+lab 1,000 sq. m)
One Of The Most Exciting Untapped Energy Troves Is Auctioning 18 Blocks Of Oil
4 telecom firms eye Myanmar
If you want to know how to be profitable in Myanmar, please contact Myanmar Business Network for 10 minute free consulting service.
Myanmar Business Network offers tailor-made consulting services for mineral mining foreign investors and traders
Loading...
Copyright © 2011 - 2020
Myanmar Business Network
| |
Terms & Conditions
|
Global Internet Privacy Policy