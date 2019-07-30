skip to main
Jul 30, 2019
Foreing investor looking to buy a stake at Myanmar Mobile Money service provider
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Foreing investor looking to buy a stake at Myanmar Mobile Money service provider
2019-07-30T09:44:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
please contact at
evi@myanmar-business.org
if you are a licensed mobile money service company.
