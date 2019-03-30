We are currently looking for candidates for the following positions nationwide (Yangon, Mandalay, Magway, Sagaing, Bago, Shan, Mawlamyaing, and Thaninthary):



- Branch Managers



- Junior and Senior Loan Officers



- Branch Accountants



- Branch Office Assistants



For more information on the opportunities, please contact epetkov@bcfmyanmar.com

Related reports: