For the effective works to improve the socio-economic status of farmers, Myanmar will implement Agri-Business and Value Chain Development project, in cooperation with the MAFF and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.





Cooperation between the government and private sector for the development of overall value chain by linking agricultural strategy would help develop agri-businesses and bring about mutual benefits, said Kyaw Min Oo, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation.





The high-ranking officials meeting on Japan-Myanmar agri sector cooperation was held in the last week of January.





The meeting focused on business matching, cooperation in crop growing, fishery and cooperative sectors, agricultural development strategy, development of agro-based economic sector, investments in food safety and quality products and agro services.





The ministry is encouraging farmers to produce quality products. It would help support the government’s goals for poverty alleviation and rural development.





Source: Eleven Weekly Media