We manufacture and sell various Animal and Marine by products and also supply Poultry / Animal feed and Feed product supplements like





Fish meal,

Bone meal,

Meat Bone meal,

Tri Calcium Phosphate

Yellow Corn

Wheat,

Broken Rice,

Juwar,

Wheat bran,

Rice Polish,

Rape seed meal,

Guar meal,

Cotton seed ext.,

Sun flower seed ext.,

Canola meal,

Corn Guletin meal,

Golden DDGS,

Golden DDGS hi Protein,

Molasses

and Premix.





We request you to kindly inform us if you are interested or have any customers to enable us to send offer.





Regards

A. Charania

____________________

RELIABLE INDUSTRIES

Karachi, Pakistan.

Fax: +92-21-32623601

Phone: (92-21) 32623741, 32623027