Wine Sales Manager (Myanmar Market)

1) 1 post for full time permanence employment (local only)

2) 1 post for part time contractual term (expat)



Job Summary

Responsible for consistently building the wine portfolio of brands in the on and off premise trade channels. Achieve sales growth objectives and business driver goals through the effective management of all key brand activities. Assist with the development and execution of targeted supplier programs throughout the marketplace.



Core Job Functions

• Achieve sales goals and business driver objectives in the key strategic accounts

• Target to meet all distribution and activity standards within the account base

• Manage all selling activities within the accounts to include orders, menu development and placement, program execution, staff training, promotional activity, and accounts receivable

• Manage defined Supplier brand communication

• Spearhead Wine Supplier trade development in assigned accounts

• Participate in team education for trade channel team mates

Leadership Requirements

• Understand company and supplier priorities

• Provide positive exposure for Company through quality service and excellent support

• Proactively communicate opportunities and issues to managers

• Develop positive relationships with accounts

• Balance Company objectives with supplier and retailer requests

• Outperform competition when it comes to customer service



Qualifications:

• 2-5 years of similar experience, combining sales, marketing, and brand management

• Analytical and Commercial skills

• Interpersonal, communication, and influencing skills



Interested candidate, please contact and send CV to

Ms. Myat Thuzar Linn

Tel: 09775133314, E-mail: linn.myatthuzar@worldbridge-myanmar.com

Related reports: