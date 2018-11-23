Singapore, 20 November 2018 -



Myanmar is catching up with its ASEAN neighbours as its large, young population are pushing for increased adoption of ICT. Public-private dialogue on the digital economy has flourished and bodes well for the future. The country's Ministry of Commerce is committed to making e-commerce a powerful engine for economic growth, inclusive trade and job creation in Myanmar. Recently the government has granted permission to a total of seven new registered express delivery providers to carry out operations in the country.



Rapid internet penetration and the emergence of new payment gateways, mobile payment providers and new start-ups will inevitably boost retail e-commerce in Myanmar.



Magenta Global Singapore will host the 2nd Emerging Asia E-Commerce Summit in Yangon, Myanmar. This timely Summit will be co-located with the 10th Mobile Money & Financial Inclusion Summit 2019 to bring a robust two days of industry insights, best practices and technology showcases. These co-located events will be taking place in Yangon from the 26th to 27th of February 2019.



The speaker line-up will include shop.com.mm, BarLoLo.com, rgo47, WaveMoney and many more.



The 2019 Summit will be discussing the future of e-commerce in emerging Asian cities as well as insights for Myanmar’s e-commerce market. For e-commerce to thrive, the key pillars of platform, logistics and payments are required. Where is Myanmar currently on these fronts compared to other regional players? What are the trends and developments in e-commerce logistics, distribution and fulfilment for domestic as well as cross-border retail and trade? What are the ground realities of operating in different segments of the e-commerce eco-system? What are the developing technology options to deliver practical and robust network for deeper customer experiences? The Summit will also deliberate on the China influence and its impact, along with how local platforms position themselves to prepare for the next wave of development.



Maggie Tan, CEO of the event organizer Magenta Global, commented: "We know how difficult it is for local entrepreneurs and SMEs to grow a business in today’s fast-changing and competitive environment, especially in today’s new retail world. We hope that this Summit will provide the platform where vital information and experience sharing will empower and enable businesses as they embark on their journey in the world of e-commerce and the new retail innovations."

