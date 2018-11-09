ZHUHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2018) The contract between Russia and Myanmar on deliveries of six Su-30SM fighter jets has been signed and is already being implemented, Viktor Kladov, the head of the delegation of Russian state corporation Rostec at the Zhuhai airshow, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Yes, [the contract] is signed and already being implemented," the official said, answering a corresponding question.
Also, Russia has started to exercise the option on the deliveries of additional six Yak-130 trainer and light attack aircraft to Myanmar after the main batch consisting of ten Yak-130 jets was delivered, Kladov said.
China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition started in the city of Zhuhai on Tuesday and will last through Sunday.
Source: Urdu Point
"Yes, [the contract] is signed and already being implemented," the official said, answering a corresponding question.
Also, Russia has started to exercise the option on the deliveries of additional six Yak-130 trainer and light attack aircraft to Myanmar after the main batch consisting of ten Yak-130 jets was delivered, Kladov said.
China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition started in the city of Zhuhai on Tuesday and will last through Sunday.
Source: Urdu Point