CMT's 5th MPS (Myanmar Power Summit) on 15-16 November, 2018 in Yangon, discusses plans to address Myanmar's severe power shortages, foreign private investments in new gas-fired power plants and renewable energy as well as mini-grid solutions, among other topics.



Local and international power producers, renewable energy producers and many other power industry players are heading to Yangon for 5th MPS. Day 1 opens with Ministry of Electricity & Energy's speech on 'Forward Plans on Meeting the Country's Growing Electricity Needs' highlighting plans to meet base-load and additional demand in peak hours/major cities, electricity tariffs, policy reforms, as well as private investment and IPP participation. The Ministry also addresses Myanmar's progress in using LNG to generate power.



Corporate Sponsor - Wartsila joins the discussions with a session on 'Prospects of LPG & Other Fuels in Power Generation - Fuel Comparisons & Tariff Impact' while Sumitomo Corp presents on 'Regional Power Market Development and Implications for Myanmar'. In addition, Maxpower Asia Group delivers a talk on 'Development of Gas-Fired Power Plants Projects in Myanmar'.



Myanmar's renewable energy plans and projects are analysed in these sessions:



• Developing Large Scale Solar Power Plant in Myanmar's Minbu City - Green Earth Power

• Hydropower - A Clean, Renewable & Economical Source of Power for Myanmar - IGE

• Harnessing Environmentally Sustainable Hydropower in Myanmar: Rationalising the Projects - International Finance Corporation (IFC)

• Pay-As-You-Go Solar as the Fastest Way to Electrify Rural Myanmar - SolarHome

The program focuses on Myanmar's mini-grid situation via sessions by:

• Pact - Mini Grid for Rural Myanmar: What's Needed & Challenges?

• Roland Berger Strategy Consultants' (Corporate Sponsor) - Mini-grid Solutions in Myanmar: What are the Opportunities for Private Investors?

• Tractebel and Parami Energy - Off-Grid Development in Myanmar: The Yesagyo Island Mini-Grid Project

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also features a Panel Discussion themed "Attracting Investments for Sustainable Electricity Growth in Myanmar" with panelists from Sumitomo Corp, Roland Berger, IGE, Tractebel, and Wartsila.



In addition, Associate Sponsor - DFDL Mekong Group explains the legal process and financial closing of power projects in Myanmar.



View event website or contact Ms. Grace at grace@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9147 for more details.



Related reports: