The International Finance Corporation (of the World Bank Group) and the DaNa Facility are inviting businesses operating in Myanmar to participate in a ground-breaking new “Respectful Workplaces” research project that will explore the costs of bullying and sexual harassment to workplaces. The purpose of the research is to build respectful workplaces in Myanmar, and to improve workplace productivity, staff recruitment and staff retention.

The research will take place in September and October. Participating businesses will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits and best practices of respectful workplaces through a free presentation in their workplace.