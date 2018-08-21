Greetings from Channel NewsAsia!





Channel NewsAsia is organizing a preview event of The New Silk Road( Season 4) to be held on 4 September. There would also be a business dialogue on China’s Influence on ASEAN.





We will be screening episode 2 which focuses on how Myanmar’s transition from military to civilian rule is now opening the door to rival prospectors, and disagreements have emerged over many Chinese mega projects. How will the Myanmar government manage China's Belt and Road investments, and be accountable to its people?





We would like to invite your members to this event and greatly appreciate if you could help disseminate our invitation.





Event Date : Tuesday, 4 September 2018

Event Time : 9.30am – 12.00pm

Event Venue: National Museum of Singapore, Gallery Theatre





Our panelists include:

1 Tin Pei Ling, CEO, Business China

2 James Crabtree, Assoc Prof in Practice, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Senior Fellow at the Centre on Asia and Globalisation (CAG)

3 Melvyn Pun Chi Tung, CEO and ED, Yoma Strategic Holdings

4. Pearl Forss, Senior Producer, Channel NewsAsia

5. Anthony Morse, Programme Host





