MOWE Marine and Offshore Pte Ltd in Singapore wish to seek business partners / agents to setup joint corporation in Myanmar for various industries such as Marine & Offshore, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Pharmaceutical Plants, as well as Power Plants & Water systems and General Industries.MOWE Marine & Offshore Singapore team has established itself with 19 years’ management experience in this industry since year 1998.• Marine & Offshore FPSO, FSO FSRU• Upstream Platforms, TLP, SEMI• Power Plants & Petrochemical industries• Refineries - Downstream• Water Works• Support in Ship Building and Ship repair/retrofit servicesIf you have the similarities or strength in various engineers sectors, we wish to meet with you.Our plan is to get to know our partner and cooperate with them. In due course, when trust is established, we can transfer Technical knowhow for manufacturing to take place in Myanmar.1. Good relationship with customers of various industries.2. Own office / factory.3. Entrepreneur spirit to work and learn to achieve success.Interested parties may meet us for a good conversation. Our plan is to go Myanmar in the month of June.Please email to us your interest for us to schedule meetings.• Chemical Injection• High Pressure / High Temperature Injection• High Integrity Pressure Protection Skids (HIPPS)• Hot Water Skid / Boiler• Emergency Fire Pump• Subsea HPU / Safe + EX HPU• Heat Exchanger Package• Well Head Control Panels• Valve Control Systems (Hydraulics / Pneumatics / Electric)• Tank Management & Loading Computer• Anti-Heeling & Propulsion• Industrial / Power Station System Integration• Heating Systems / Heating Cables / Concrete Heating• Pneumatics / Electric Valve Control Systems• Instrumentation & Sensor Systems• Reverse Osmosis Machines• Hydrophore System• Tubing Supply and Installation Works• Solar System / Solar Containers / Floating Solar Systems• Filtration Systems / Scrubbers• Thermal Insulation & Installation• Specialist Engineers for Commissioning, Hook-ups and Site Acceptance Test• Electrical & Instrumentation Installations likeo Power System upgradeo Refurbishment/Overhaul of complete Electrical System• Hydraulic / Pneumatic system likeo Design & upgrade, Inspection, Survey & Retrofitso Tubes/Pipes design & installation, Purging & Flushingo Automatic Self-Cleaning/Backwash filtration system installation in water related systemso Welding works, etc...• Ex Proof Protection, Fire Protection and Equipment Protection installation• Thermal & Acoustic Installation• Pump, Valve and Actuator Overhaul / Repair• Manpower supply for Electrical & Mechanical worksWe believe our resources would bring a win-win value add to your business.