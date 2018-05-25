Bloomberg has made its first major foray into the Myanmar media landscape by partnering with pay-TV network SkyNet.



Under the deal, Bloomberg will provide SkyNet with data, resources and staff training, plus content that will be translated into the local language.



The announcement:

In addition, select programming from Bloomberg’s global network will be translated and subtitled into Myanmar language for SkyNet’s subscribers. The content will be available across all platforms, including TV, digital, radio and mobile.

“We are delighted to partner with a leading broadcast provider like SkyNet to bring financial literacy to a fast emerging market,” said Dan Molloy, Commercial Director for Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Media Group. “As the country continues to open up to foreign investors, we want to drive meaningful conversations around the business and investment landscape of Myanmar. This agreement is a critical element of our global expansion strategy, which includes partnering with news providers in important markets around the world. “

“Myanmar is a high-potential growth market for pay-TV and there is a real gap and hunger for real-time business and technology news,” said U Ko Ko, Vice President (News and Infotainment), SkyNet. “We are excited to partner with Bloomberg Media Group to bring Myanmar’s growth story to the world, and global business and technology news developments to Myanmar.”

Bloomberg Media Group, the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg LP, is the leading global business and financial media company reaching a premium audience of more than 80 million consumers. With over 2,700 journalists and analysts across 120 countries, Bloomberg Media Group connects influential audiences to news, ideas and intelligence across every platform: digital, TV, radio, print and live events.

Source: Bloomberg

Related reports: