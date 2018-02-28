skip to main
Feb 28, 2018
Maha Worldbridge F&B (Myanmar) becomes official importer and distributor for European Frutino Wines (wine + natural fruit juice)
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Maha Worldbridge F&B (Myanmar) becomes official importer and distributor for European Frutino Wines (wine + natural fruit juice)
Evelin Petkov
For distribution and sales opportunities, please contact:
Maha
Worldbridge
Mynamar
F&B
Co
.,
Ltd
.
#
51
B1
,
Shwe
Hintha
St
, 6.5miles,
Hlaing
Tsp
,
Yangon
City
,
Myanmar
E-mail:
aisha@
maha
-
worldbridge
.com
Mobile: +959402714756
