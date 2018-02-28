Feb 28, 2018

Maha Worldbridge F&B (Myanmar) becomes official importer and distributor for European Frutino Wines (wine + natural fruit juice)

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

For distribution and sales opportunities, please contact:


Maha Worldbridge Mynamar F&B Co.,Ltd.
#51 B1, Shwe Hintha St, 6.5miles, Hlaing Tsp,
Yangon City, Myanmar
E-mail: aisha@maha-worldbridge.com
Mobile: +959402714756

 
