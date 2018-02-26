We manufacture and sell various products used for Animal feeds, Poultry feeds and Fertilizer.





In Marine by products we manufacture and sell





Fish meal

Packing 50 Kgs PP Bags

Analysis 60% Protein Min,

Moisture 10% Max,

Fat 10% Max,

Salt and Salt 5% Max,

Ash 22% Max.





In Animal by products we manufacture and sell





Steamed bone meal

Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags

Analysis Phosphorous Min 8%

Moisture Max

Calcium Min 20%

Protein Min 19%





Meat and Bone meal

Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags

Analysis Protein Min 50%

Moisture Max 10%

Fat Max 14%





Tri Calcium phosphate

Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags

Analysis Calcium Min 40%

Phosphorous Min 18%





Premix





Poultry feed





We request you to kindly circulate our name and address among interested buyers of our products and also provide us with list of buyers of our products and manufacturers of Gelatin, Animal / Poultry feeds, Fertiliser, Fire extinguish foam to enable us to offer them our our products





Regards

A. Charania

____________________

RELIABLE INDUSTRIES

Karachi, Pakistan.

Fax: +92-21-32623601

Phone: (92-21) 32623741, 32623027



