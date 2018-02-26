Feb 26, 2018

Animal and Marine by-products for feed and fertilizer

Monday, February 26, 2018 Comments

We manufacture and sell various products used for Animal feeds, Poultry feeds and Fertilizer.

In Marine by products we manufacture and sell

Fish meal 
Packing     50 Kgs PP Bags
Analysis    60% Protein Min, 
            Moisture 10% Max, 
            Fat 10% Max, 
            Salt and Salt 5% Max, 
            Ash 22% Max.

In Animal by products we manufacture and sell

Steamed bone meal 
Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis Phosphorous  Min 8%
          Moisture Max
          Calcium Min 20%
          Protein Min 19%

Meat and Bone meal
Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis  Protein Min 50%
          Moisture Max 10%
          Fat Max 14%

Tri Calcium phosphate 
Packing  50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis Calcium Min 40%
               Phosphorous  Min 18%

Premix

Poultry feed

We request you to kindly circulate our name and address among interested buyers of our products and also provide us with list of buyers of our products and manufacturers of Gelatin, Animal / Poultry feeds, Fertiliser, Fire extinguish foam to enable us to offer them our our products

Regards
A. Charania
____________________
RELIABLE INDUSTRIES
Karachi, Pakistan.
Fax: +92-21-32623601
Phone: (92-21) 32623741, 32623027

 
Copyright