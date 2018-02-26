We manufacture and sell various products used for Animal feeds, Poultry feeds and Fertilizer.
In Marine by products we manufacture and sell
Fish meal
Packing 50 Kgs PP Bags
Analysis 60% Protein Min,
Moisture 10% Max,
Fat 10% Max,
Salt and Salt 5% Max,
Ash 22% Max.
In Animal by products we manufacture and sell
Steamed bone meal
Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis Phosphorous Min 8%
Moisture Max
Calcium Min 20%
Protein Min 19%
Meat and Bone meal
Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis Protein Min 50%
Moisture Max 10%
Fat Max 14%
Tri Calcium phosphate
Packing 50 Kgs New PP bags
Analysis Calcium Min 40%
Phosphorous Min 18%
Premix
Poultry feed
We request you to kindly circulate our name and address among interested buyers of our products and also provide us with list of buyers of our products and manufacturers of Gelatin, Animal / Poultry feeds, Fertiliser, Fire extinguish foam to enable us to offer them our our products
Regards
A. Charania
____________________
RELIABLE INDUSTRIES
Karachi, Pakistan.
E mail: reliable.khi@gmail.com
Fax: +92-21-32623601
Phone: (92-21) 32623741, 32623027