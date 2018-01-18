

​Call : +91 9587869250 or ;+91 0124 7177507 / 508 or +91 011 40342719



​Regards,

Ashok



ASHOK KUMAR KUSHWAHA

(MANAGER INTERNATIONAL DRUGS & DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS REGULATORY AFFAIRS)



Titanium Technologies (India)Pvt. Ltd.

(GMP CERTIFIED)



Regd Office: 218, Munish Plaza,

Corp. Office: C-03-007, The Palm Spring Plaza,Sec-54, Gurgaon Haryana (122003)

Works : G-1,407, RIICO Industrial Area,Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan-301019 ,India .

Telephone : +91 11 40342719 , Hand Phone : +91 9587869250

Email: exports@softcaps.in www.softcaps.in (GMP CERTIFIED)218, Munish Plaza, 20 Ansari Road, Darya Ganj, New Delhi-110002 C-03-007, The Palm Spring Plaza,Sec-54, Gurgaon Haryana (122003)G-1,407, RIICO Industrial Area,Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan-301019: +91 11 40342719 , Hand Phone : +91 9587869250

Visit at: Stand No.BA3 in Hall No. B , CPHI-Mumbai.

Venue 2: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, 27-29 Nov 2017

We would like to introduce our company " TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT LTD " is manufacturer of soft gel capsules as nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals products in our state of the art manufacturing facilities having WHO-GMP ;GLP, HACCP & ISO Certification . Manufacturing international standard products.​We are interested to work with Myanmar Companies in this regards we required list of pharmaceuticals companies engage in pharmaceuticals cum nutraceuticals products import business.​Please contact us at :