We would like to introduce our company " TITANIUM TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT LTD " is manufacturer of soft gel capsules as nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals products in our state of the art manufacturing facilities having WHO-GMP ;GLP, HACCP & ISO Certification . Manufacturing international standard products.
We are interested to work with Myanmar Companies in this regards we required list of pharmaceuticals companies engage in pharmaceuticals cum nutraceuticals products import business.
Please contact us at :
Call : +91 9587869250 or ;+91 0124 7177507 / 508 or +91 011 40342719
Regards,
Ashok
ASHOK KUMAR KUSHWAHA
(MANAGER INTERNATIONAL DRUGS & DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS REGULATORY AFFAIRS)
Titanium Technologies (India)Pvt. Ltd.
(GMP CERTIFIED)
Regd Office: 218, Munish Plaza, 20 Ansari Road, Darya Ganj, New Delhi-110002
Corp. Office: C-03-007, The Palm Spring Plaza,Sec-54, Gurgaon Haryana (122003)
Works : G-1,407, RIICO Industrial Area,Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan-301019,India.
Telephone : +91 11 40342719 , Hand Phone : +91 9587869250
Email: exports@softcaps.in Web : www.softcaps.in
Visit at: Stand No.BA3 in Hall No. B , CPHI-Mumbai.
Venue 2: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, 27-29 Nov 2017
We are interested to work with Myanmar Companies in this regards we required list of pharmaceuticals companies engage in pharmaceuticals cum nutraceuticals products import business.
Please contact us at :
Email: exports@softcaps.in
Call : +91 9587869250 or ;+91 0124 7177507 / 508 or +91 011 40342719
Regards,
Ashok
ASHOK KUMAR KUSHWAHA
(MANAGER INTERNATIONAL DRUGS & DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS REGULATORY AFFAIRS)
Titanium Technologies (India)Pvt. Ltd.
(GMP CERTIFIED)
Regd Office: 218, Munish Plaza, 20 Ansari Road, Darya Ganj, New Delhi-110002
Corp. Office: C-03-007, The Palm Spring Plaza,Sec-54, Gurgaon Haryana (122003)
Works : G-1,407, RIICO Industrial Area,Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan-301019,India.
Telephone : +91 11 40342719 , Hand Phone : +91 9587869250
Email: exports@softcaps.in Web : www.softcaps.in
Visit at: Stand No.BA3 in Hall No. B , CPHI-Mumbai.
Venue 2: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, 27-29 Nov 2017