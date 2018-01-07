Jan 7, 2018

Myanmar Investment Commission: Invitation to invest in Logistics Services

Sunday, January 07, 2018

The Myanmar Investment Commission welcomes investors at the major cities:

(a) Dry Port Services
(b) Bonded Warehouse Services
(c) Highway Bus and Freight Terminals
(d) Warehouses and Wholesale Centers

For more information, please contact:
Myanmar Investment Commission 
No.1 Thitsar Street, Yankin Township, Yangon 
Phone + 951 657890

 
