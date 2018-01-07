The Myanmar Investment Commission welcomes investors at the major cities:
(a) Dry Port Services
(b) Bonded Warehouse Services
(c) Highway Bus and Freight Terminals
(d) Warehouses and Wholesale Centers
For more information, please contact:
Myanmar Investment Commission
No.1 Thitsar Street, Yankin Township, Yangon
Phone + 951 657890
