Jan 30, 2018
Foreign company looking for office space near Hleadan Center (Kamaryut TSP).
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Foreign company looking for office space near Hleadan Center (Kamaryut TSP).
2018-01-30T09:36:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
Please contact if you are an owner. No brokers welcome
evi@myanmar-business.org
