From April to September this year, the country’s inflow of foreign investments is expected to reach as much as US$3 billion (4.06 trillion kyat), said Than Aung Kyaw, deputy director-general of the Directorate of Investment and Companies Administration.

Myanmar’s fiscal year is now from April 1 to March 31 . Next year it will change to October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019 .

Kyaw Win, Union Minister for Planning and Finance said: “With a view to increasing foreign

investments, the DICA drafted a long-term foreign direct investment (FDI) promotion plan with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Under that plan, the total FDI is estimated to reach $140 billion. The long-term FDI promotion plan is currently under review.”

Aung Naing Oo, secretary of Myanmar Investment Commission said: “The FDI is expected an inflow into manufacturing, foodstuff, real estate and telecommunication sectors this year.”

Source: Eleven Weekly Media