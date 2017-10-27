skip to main
Oct 27, 2017
European manufacturer of high quality noodle and cereal products is looking for Myanmar partner and distributor
Friday, October 27, 2017
European manufacturer of high quality noodle and cereal products is looking for Myanmar partner and distributor
2017-10-27T11:49:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
for more information about this opportunity, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org
European manufacturer of high quality noodle and cereal products is looking for Myanmar partner and distributor
2017-10-27T11:49:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
