Small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) operating in Myanmar, who contribute towards sustainable development and are seeking debt capital and investment readiness assistance, now have the chance to receive all that by applying for the inaugural Capital Mobilisation Challenge for the Southeast Asian Region.

Recently launched in September 2017 and organised by Unkapt in collaboration with Pennam Partners, this Challenge was created because SMEs in Myanmar and in the Southeast Asian region (SEA) face an array of sustainable development challenges due to their diverse geographic, economic and cultural attributes. A snapshot of these challenges includes access to clean energy, health services, sustainable economic growth, adequate infrastructure and reliable water and sanitation services.

The Challenge aims to address SME financial inclusion by improving their investment readiness level while concurrently mobilising investors.

Hence, local SMEs actively promoting sustainable development in one of the aforementioned thematic areas and in need of USD 500,000 – USD 2,000,000 in debt capital are encouraged to apply for the Challenge. Successful candidates of the competition will be eligible for up to USD 50,000 worth of awards which include:

Complimentary investment readiness bootcamp: “Demystifying Private Debt”;

Up to $10,000 technical assistance grant;

Advisory support from Pennam Partners; and/or

Application fee waiver and access to the Unkapt platform

Upon access and on boarding to Unkapt, successful applicants will also have the opportunity to list and showcase their debt capital raising offer on the Unkapt platform with the view of facilitating introduction to private debt investors.

Unkapt is an alternative lending and cross border capital raising platform for SMEs seeking to raise debt capital through accredited investors. Unkapt offers embedded deal execution, advanced credit analytics and interactive tools that all work to lower the engagement barrier between the investee and investor.

For more information on the Capital Mobilisation Challenge, visit cmc.unkapt.capital for the infopack, application package and FAQs. The Challenge application phase closes on 31 October 2017; interested parties should sign up for it as soon as possible.