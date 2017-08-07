We are currently looking to fill the following positions:
- Senior Human Resource Manager
- Accountant (2-3 years) experience
For more information, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org
Aug 7, 2017
Foreign microfinance company expanding operations in Myanmar and looking to hire prospective employees
Monday, August 07, 2017
Foreign microfinance company expanding operations in Myanmar and looking to hire prospective employees
2017-08-07T09:59:00+06:30
Evelin PetkovComments
We are currently looking to fill the following positions:
Foreign microfinance company expanding operations in Myanmar and looking to hire prospective employees
2017-08-07T09:59:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov