Until May 26 of this fiscal year, the country earned more than US$10.14 million from official exports of 70 tonnes of jade, up more than US$9 million for the same period last year, according to the Trade Department.



Commercial jade mining is found in Lonekhin and Hpakant, ruby mining in Mogok and Monghsu and sapphire and other precious stones in Mogok.



A gem emporium in late March in Nay Pyi Taw earned Ks61.9 million by selling 4,267 uncut gemstones and finished jade. At the exhibition, 195 uncut stone lots and 4,454 jade lots were on sale via an open tender system.



It sold 130 uncut gemstone lots worth Ks6 billion and 4,137 jade lots worth Ks56 billion.



Source: Eleven Weekly Media



Related reports: