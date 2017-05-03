Major tin produc­ers have agreed to begin report­ing on compliance with a new code of conduct start­ing from third-quarter 2017, an industry body said, seeking to boost supply chain credentials ahead of new Europe­an rules on responsible sourcing of ore.



Ten producers have signed up to the code, which will cover environ­mental performance, pro­tection of human rights and responsible metal production among other elements, and will be a prerequisite for member­ship of the International Tin Research Institute (ITRI), the London-based body said.



"The tin industry has an unusually high propor­tion of artisanal mining and this presents par­ticular challenges in as­sessing and making im­provements in the supply chain," ITRI said.

"ITRI and its members are committed to...engage and encourage positive change among the many small operators and arti­sanal miners whose liveli­hoods depend on the min­eral sector and who make an important contribu­tion to tin supply."



The spotlight has grown in recent years on miner­als sourced from conflict areas. The European Un­ion approved draft regu­lations to prevent trade in minerals from such areas last month, due to come into force from 2021.



The United States is meanwhile reviewing its conflict minerals rules, and has suspended en­forcement of the costliest elements of the regula­tions in the meantime. The change in stance followed the election of President Donald Trump, who has vowed to cut costs for business.



As far back as 2010, the ITRI launched a supply chain initiative covering conflict areas including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi.



In the past few years however, Myanmar has become one of the world's top tin suppliers. Much of its ore comes from an area controlled by an in­surgent army that the US sanctioned in 2003 for narcotics trafficking.



