Companies from the US, Singapore and other countries have signalled their interest in running petrol stations in Myanmar, a senior investment official has said, raising the possibility that well-known foreign brands may soon greet motorists at the pumps.
U Aung Naing Oo, Director General of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), said that although foreign investors had not yet made any offical proposals, some had made inquiries about entering the retail fuel market.
“I can see that potential investors are making preparations,” he said. “Sooner or later, they will come.”
He declined to name the companies who had made inquiries, but Myanmar Business Today understands that US-based Shell has been in talks with local conglomerate Max Myanmar about opening petrol stations.
U Win Myint, Secretary of the Myanmar Petroleum Trade Association (MPTA), said his body had submitted a request to energy ministry for clarification on its policy towards foreign investors in the fuel industry.
The ministry would be required to give a recommendation before a foreign company could win approval for a project from the Myanmar investment commission.
U Kyaw Win, Minister for Planning and Finance, said in March that the locally-controlled retail fuel industry in Myanmar is partly insulated from fluctuations in the global price of oil, and that consumers have little choice but to pay up even when quality is low because of a lack of competition.
Source: Myanmar Business Today
May 26, 2017
Shell May be Among Foreign Firms Looking to Open Petrol Stations in Myanmar Soon
Companies from the US, Singapore and other countries have signalled their interest in running petrol stations in Myanmar, a senior investment official has said, raising the possibility that well-known foreign brands may soon greet motorists at the pumps.