May 26, 2017

Shell May be Among Foreign Firms Looking to Open Petrol Stations in Myanmar Soon

Friday, May 26, 2017 Comments

Companies from the US, Singapore and other countries have signalled their in­terest in running petrol stations in Myanmar, a senior investment official has said, raising the pos­sibility that well-known foreign brands may soon greet motorists at the pumps.

U Aung Naing Oo, Di­rector General of the Di­rectorate of Investment and Company Adminis­tration (DICA), said that although foreign inves­tors had not yet made any offical proposals, some had made inquiries about entering the retail fuel market.

“I can see that poten­tial investors are making preparations,” he said. “Sooner or later, they will come.”

He declined to name the companies who had made inquiries, but Myanmar Business Today under­stands that US-based Shell has been in talks with local conglomer­ate Max Myanmar about opening petrol stations.

U Win Myint, Secretary of the Myanmar Petro­leum Trade Association (MPTA), said his body had submitted a request to energy ministry for clarification on its policy towards foreign investors in the fuel industry.

The ministry would be required to give a recom­mendation before a for­eign company could win approval for a project from the Myanmar in­vestment commission.

U Kyaw Win, Minister for Planning and Finance, said in March that the locally-controlled retail fuel industry in Myanmar is partly insulated from fluctuations in the global price of oil, and that con­sumers have little choice but to pay up even when quality is low because of a lack of competition.

Source: Myanmar Business Today

 
