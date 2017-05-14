Due to the enormous supply of newly-built commercial (office space) and residential units in Yangon, it is expected that by the end of 2017 the real estate prices would go down by 20% and 30% respectively.



In order to prevent the market from collapsing, it is highly advisable that the government allow full ownership of commercial and real estate by foreigners as soon as possible and liberalize mortgage market.



Source: MBN internal research



