The summit gathers an excellent panellists panel from NGOs, UN agencies, regional governments and the private sector will addresses the following topics:

Mobile for Development Programmes and Innovations

Funding and Procurement Trends in Myanmar and Southeast Asia

Innovations and Policies to Support Community Resilience & Food Security

Building a Culture of Resilience and Strengthening Disaster Preparedness

Early Warning Systems, Data Collection and Mapping

Technologies and Initiatives for Meeting Education SDGs in Myanmar

Building Successful Public-Private-People Partnerships

Innovations and Best Practice to Tackle Communicable Diseases

Improving Maternal and Child Health, as well as WASH practices

Data Strategy to Support SDGs

Communication, Connectivity and Social Networks

Humanitarian Logistics: Getting Aid into Areas of Reduced Infrastructure

Cash-Based Programmes and Financial Inclusion





Amongst 40+ expert speakers at the Aid & Development Asia Summit 2017 are:

· Dr Tin Htut, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Irrigation, Myanmar

· Dr. That Zin Htoo, Assistant Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Sports, Myanmar

· Peter Batchelor, Country Director, UNDP

· Vikram Kumar, Country Manager, International Finance Corporation

· U Khant Zaw, Director General, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation, Myanmar

· Niiara Abliamitova, Chief Procurement Officer, UN-ESCAP

· Moe Thu, Associate Director, Humanitarian & Emergency Affairs, Myanmar, World Vision

· Sh ashank Mishra, Disaster Risk Reduction Program Director, UN-Habitat

· Dr Aung Kyaw Htut, Deputy Secretary General, Myanmar Red Cross Society

· Siemon Hollema, Senior Programme & Policy Adviser for Asia & the Pacific, World Food Programme (WFP)

· Ed Pauker, Country Director, Myanmar, BBC Media Action

· Kieran Gorman-Best, Head of Mission, Myanmar, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

· Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer, FAO

· Dr Stephan Paul Jost, Country Representative, Myanmar, World Health Organization

· Simon Gee, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, TechSoup

· Ernesto Castro-Garcia, Director of Regional Programs Asia-Pacific, Habitat for Humanity



