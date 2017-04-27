We would like to introduce unique health and wellbeing product the Breastlight TM . Our aim is to provide an effective device for women to find abnormalities and unusual changes in their breasts. It is safe and easy to use product which shines harmless red light through the breast tissues to see the particulars inside.

We are looking for a reliable Dealer in Myanmar .

For further information please feel free to view our website mentioned below.

We warmly welcome you to contact us for any further assistance.

With this, I am looking forward to hear from you.





Best Regards,

Sarah Jones

Business Development Manager

(International)

: +44 7526263110