The Myanmar branch of South Ko­rea automaker KIA has introduced a five-year hire purchase scheme for its K 3000 pick up truck, but buyers were given less than a month to take ad­vantage of the promotion­al offer.



The hire purchase of­fer, which ends March 7th, allows buyers to pay K330,000 a month for sixty months, but they have to make an initial down payment of K5 mil­lion.



The total purchase price of the half-ton vehicle is K25 million. It has a 5 Speed Manual Transmis­sion gear box and 3.0 JT Diesel Engine.



Last month KIA launched its 55555 pro­motion for two different models, the KIA Optima and KIA Carens truck. The deal offered a five year warranty, a five year hire purchase scheme, five free maintenance check ups and a K500,000 fee to register the car.



