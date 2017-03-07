The Myanmar branch of South Korea automaker KIA has introduced a five-year hire purchase scheme for its K 3000 pick up truck, but buyers were given less than a month to take advantage of the promotional offer.
The hire purchase offer, which ends March 7th, allows buyers to pay K330,000 a month for sixty months, but they have to make an initial down payment of K5 million.
The total purchase price of the half-ton vehicle is K25 million. It has a 5 Speed Manual Transmission gear box and 3.0 JT Diesel Engine.
Last month KIA launched its 55555 promotion for two different models, the KIA Optima and KIA Carens truck. The deal offered a five year warranty, a five year hire purchase scheme, five free maintenance check ups and a K500,000 fee to register the car.
Source: Myanmar Business Today
