skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
About
Services
Commodities
Projects
Resources
Jobs
Contact
FORUM
Home
Investment
Companies
Industries
Markets
Politics
Reports
Other
Mar 2, 2017
Invitation for Prequalification: Nankand Lake Waste Water Treatment Plant in Mandalay
Thursday, March 02, 2017
Invitation for Prequalification: Nankand Lake Waste Water Treatment Plant in Mandalay
2017-03-02T11:00:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
for more information, please contact
evi@myanmar-business.org
Related reports:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Invitation for Prequalification: Nankand Lake Waste Water Treatment Plant in Mandalay
2017-03-02T11:00:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Subscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!
Follow by Email
UPCOMING EVENTS
Myanmar-Business.org
Most recent reports
Loading...
Latest comments
Map of Myanmar
Popular Posts
Business etiquette
How to register a company in Myanmar
16m mobile users registered: MPT
Rental Rates for Office Space in Yangon Will Continue to Fall in 2017 – Colliers
Urgently needed building (office hall type/warehouse/single house) or land for office (1,000 sq.m.+lab 1,000 sq. m)
Singapore Company Will Hand $300m Power Plant To Myanmar Government in 22 Years
Myanmar Set to ‘Easily’ Reach $7bn in Foreign Investment This Fiscal Year
World Business News
Loading...
Copyright © 2011 - 2016
Myanmar Business Network
| |
Terms & Conditions
|
Global Internet Privacy Policy