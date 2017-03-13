skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
About
Services
Commodities
Projects
Resources
Jobs
Contact
FORUM
Home
Investment
Companies
Industries
Markets
Politics
Reports
Other
Mar 13, 2017
Invitation for Open tender (~400 metric tons of copper cathode)
Monday, March 13, 2017
Invitation for Open tender (~400 metric tons of copper cathode)
2017-03-13T11:57:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
For more information, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org
Related reports:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Invitation for Open tender (~400 metric tons of copper cathode)
2017-03-13T11:57:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Subscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!
Follow by Email
UPCOMING EVENTS
Myanmar-Business.org
Most recent reports
Loading...
Latest comments
Map of Myanmar
Popular Posts
Business etiquette
How to register a company in Myanmar
Myanmar-China oil pipeline nears start-up
Myanmar Investment Opportunity: New Special Economic Zone (SEZ)
Urgently needed building (office hall type/warehouse/single house) or land for office (1,000 sq.m.+lab 1,000 sq. m)
European cosmetics firm looking for a distribution/importer partner in Myanmar
It’s a Buyers’ Market as Developers Fight to Sell Condos Amid Coming Supply Glut
World Business News
Loading...
Copyright © 2011 - 2016
Myanmar Business Network
| |
Terms & Conditions
|
Global Internet Privacy Policy