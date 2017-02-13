In Myanmar only 2.46 in 1,000 people own a business, a third of the Asean average, according to a business survey .





A ceremony to launch a report highlighting the difficulties facing businesspeople and entrepreneurs in Myanmar took place in Nay Pyi Taw. It was attended by Maung Maung Win, deputy minister for planning and finance, and United Nations Development Programme Asia-Pacific regional director Haoliang Xu.





The survey said the private sector was weak with little variety in businesses and low productivity. Most businesses had a workforce of fewer than 10 people.





" It is essential to provide good data and figures," said the deputy minister. "The business survey report was compiled to better understand the opportunities and challenges of the private economic sector."





The survey was jointly conducted by the Central Statistical Organisation and UNDP.



