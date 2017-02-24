The State-run Myan­ma Railways (MR) has invited expres­sions of interest (EOI) from local companies for the installation of under­ground fibre optic cables in three sections of rail­road across the country.



When installed, the cables will enable high speed data transfers be­tween MR offices, which will result in shorter jour­ney times for commuters.



The invitation of EOI is only for local companies with individual network facility service licenses, according to an official from Myanma Railway’s logistic department.



“It’s the initial stages of the tender, we’re just call­ing an EOI and the tender invitation will follow soon after. Those companies to emerge from the EOI stage will then have the chance to bid,” said the official.



“The tender winner will be selected based on whether their company’s performance and back­ground matches our crite­ria,” the official added.



Myanmar has over 6,000 kilometers of rail­way with 39 primary branch lines and over 900stations.



The project will include the installation of data transfer cables along three target areas: the railroad from Yangon to Mawlamyine, Yangon to Pyay, and Mawlamyine to Dawei.

“We are going to up­grade our communica­tion cables to fibre which will enable a much faster transmission of data com­pared to the current facili­ties,” the official said The Ministry of Trans­port and Communication has provided 118 indi­vidual network facilities service licenses for 31 lo­cal firms and 10 foreign firms, according to their statistics.



Source: Myanmar Business Today

