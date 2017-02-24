The State-run Myanma Railways (MR) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from local companies for the installation of underground fibre optic cables in three sections of railroad across the country.
When installed, the cables will enable high speed data transfers between MR offices, which will result in shorter journey times for commuters.
The invitation of EOI is only for local companies with individual network facility service licenses, according to an official from Myanma Railway’s logistic department.
“It’s the initial stages of the tender, we’re just calling an EOI and the tender invitation will follow soon after. Those companies to emerge from the EOI stage will then have the chance to bid,” said the official.
“The tender winner will be selected based on whether their company’s performance and background matches our criteria,” the official added.
Myanmar has over 6,000 kilometers of railway with 39 primary branch lines and over 900stations.
The project will include the installation of data transfer cables along three target areas: the railroad from Yangon to Mawlamyine, Yangon to Pyay, and Mawlamyine to Dawei.
“We are going to upgrade our communication cables to fibre which will enable a much faster transmission of data compared to the current facilities,” the official said The Ministry of Transport and Communication has provided 118 individual network facilities service licenses for 31 local firms and 10 foreign firms, according to their statistics.
Source: Myanmar Business Today
When installed, the cables will enable high speed data transfers between MR offices, which will result in shorter journey times for commuters.
The invitation of EOI is only for local companies with individual network facility service licenses, according to an official from Myanma Railway’s logistic department.
“It’s the initial stages of the tender, we’re just calling an EOI and the tender invitation will follow soon after. Those companies to emerge from the EOI stage will then have the chance to bid,” said the official.
“The tender winner will be selected based on whether their company’s performance and background matches our criteria,” the official added.
Myanmar has over 6,000 kilometers of railway with 39 primary branch lines and over 900stations.
The project will include the installation of data transfer cables along three target areas: the railroad from Yangon to Mawlamyine, Yangon to Pyay, and Mawlamyine to Dawei.
“We are going to upgrade our communication cables to fibre which will enable a much faster transmission of data compared to the current facilities,” the official said The Ministry of Transport and Communication has provided 118 individual network facilities service licenses for 31 local firms and 10 foreign firms, according to their statistics.
Source: Myanmar Business Today