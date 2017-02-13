Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT) says it has more than 23 million users nationwide and 16 million of them are now officially registered.

The state-owned enterprise said it was busy with the official registration process for non-registered users.

The Directorate of Telecommunications announced that non-registered mobile SIM card users were required to register by the end of March this year or face a temporarily shut down.

Users were still undergoing the registration process and many more left, telecom operators said.

“We have now more than 23 million users nationwide. We are working to improve our services,” said an official from MPT.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology already picked Vietnam’s Viettel Co and Star High Public Co Ltd, which was nominated by the Ministry of Defence, to become the fourth telecoms operator.

Eleven domestic public companies merged to form Myanmar National Telecom Holding Public Ltd last September for the licence.



