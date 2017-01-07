skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
About
Services
Commodities
Projects
Resources
Jobs
Contact
FORUM
Home
Investment
Companies
Industries
Markets
Politics
Reports
Other
Jan 7, 2017
Yangon City Development Committee Invitation for Bids
Saturday, January 07, 2017
Yangon City Development Committee Invitation for Bids
2017-01-07T14:48:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Comments
Name of Project: Installation, Maintenance and Operation of Street Furniture Items in the City of Yangon .
For more information, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org
Related reports:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
Yangon City Development Committee Invitation for Bids
2017-01-07T14:48:00+06:30
Evelin Petkov
Subscribe to Our RSS feed!
Follow Us on Twitter!
Follow by Email
UPCOMING EVENTS
Myanmar-Business.org
Most recent reports
Loading...
Latest comments
Map of Myanmar
Popular Posts
Business etiquette
How to register a company in Myanmar
Urgently needed building (office hall type/warehouse/single house) or land for office (1,000 sq.m.+lab 1,000 sq. m)
Myanmar to use Japanese loan for four projects
Myanmar’s Opening: Doing Business in Asia’s Final Frontier
Ministry of Construction (Department of Highways): Invitation for Bids
Trading Restrictions on Foreign Ventures to Be Eased Within ‘Five to Six Years’
World Business News
Loading...
Copyright © 2011 - 2016
Myanmar Business Network
| |
Terms & Conditions
|
Global Internet Privacy Policy