Qatar Airways has added two new weekly flights to its route between Yangon and Doha in response to “strong demand”, the company said.
The high-end airliner re-entered the Myanmar market in 2012, shortly after the country’s economy began liberalising.
The extra fights mean Qatar Airways now offer five flights a week from Yangon to Doha and vice versa. The company said in a statement that the new flights increase the routes seat capacity by 67 percent.
“The increase in services reflects the strong demand we’ve experienced on this route since our re-introduction to the Myanmar market in October 2012,” said Terence Yu, the airline’s Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar.
He added that the increase “serves to further strengthen commercial and trade links between our two countries”.
Source: Myanmar Business Today
