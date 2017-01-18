Qatar Airways has added two new weekly flights to its route between Yangon and Doha in response to “strong demand”, the company said.



The high-end airliner re-entered the Myanmar market in 2012, shortly after the country’s econo­my began liberalising.



The extra fights mean Qatar Airways now offer five flights a week from Yangon to Doha and vice versa. The company said in a statement that the new flights increase the routes seat capacity by 67 percent.



“The increase in ser­vices reflects the strong demand we’ve experi­enced on this route since our re-introduction to the Myanmar market in Oc­tober 2012,” said Terence Yu, the airline’s Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar.



He added that the in­crease “serves to further strengthen commercial and trade links between our two countries”.



Source: Myanmar Business Today

