Jan 18, 2017

Qatar Airways Adds Flights to Yangon-Doha Route After ‘Strong Demand’

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Qatar Airways has added two new weekly flights to its route between Yangon and Doha in response to “strong demand”, the company said.

The high-end airliner re-entered the Myanmar market in 2012, shortly after the country’s econo­my began liberalising.

The extra fights mean Qatar Airways now offer five flights a week from Yangon to Doha and vice versa. The company said in a statement that the new flights increase the routes seat capacity by 67 percent.

“The increase in ser­vices reflects the strong demand we’ve experi­enced on this route since our re-introduction to the Myanmar market in Oc­tober 2012,” said Terence Yu, the airline’s Country Manager for Thailand and Myanmar.

He added that the in­crease “serves to further strengthen commercial and trade links between our two countries”.

Source: Myanmar Business Today

 
