The new plant, which is still pending official approval, is due to be built in Yangon.

BASF has been selling concrete admixtures and mining chemicals to companies in Myanmar for ten years and has supplied major construction projects including the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, the Yeywa hydropower dam and the Myingyan steel mill.

"As Myanmar's construction industry grows more sophisticated in its scope, which includes high-rise buildings, roadways and bridges, the requirement for high-quality technical and construction solutions will increase," said Christian Mombaur, who runs the company’s construction chemicals unit in Asia.

The company has not disclosed how much it will be investing in its new plant.

Myanmar produces 3.1 million tons of concrete and imports just under 5 million tons to meet growing demand for new buildings and upgrades to dilapidated infrastructure.

BASF, which opened a service office in Yangon in 2015, generated €70 billion - roughly $72.8 billion - in revenues in the same year. Its construction chemicals unit is active in 50 countries with sales of about €2.3 billion.

