Oct 23, 2016

Special Vehicles manufacturer looking for Myanmar local partner

Sunday, October 23, 2016 Comments

UAE based company manufacturing special vehicles like ambulances, mobility vehicles for the disabled, Armoured SUVs, cash in transit (CIT) vehicles for banks. The company is looking to expand in Myanmar market and looking for potential customers and partners.

For more information, please contact evi@myanmar-business.org

 
Copyright