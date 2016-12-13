skip to main
Leading microfinance institution is hiring top employees
Leading microfinance institution is hiring top employees
Evelin Petkov
Current openings for:
- senior and junior accountants
- business/financial analysts
please email your CV to
epetkov@bcfmyanmar.com
