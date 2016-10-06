Main responsibilities:



• Reply to trade and business requests from Belgian companies

• Provide business/sourcing opportunities to Belgian companies

• Organization of tailored BtoB meetings for visiting Belgian companies

• Actively search for potential investors in Flanders

• Preparation of individual prospection trips

• Organization of trade missions, host official delegations visiting Myanmar

• Establish an economic network in Myanmar

• Stay up-to-date on economic developments in the country

• Office management

• Regular reporting to the HQs in Brussels



Profile:



• Proven local economic network

• Masters degree or higher

• Minimum 4 years relevant professional experience in an international and commercial environment

• Knowledge of international business and local actors involved in international business

• Excellent language skills: English & Burmese, Dutch an advantage (of which at least two thoroughly)

• This position involves extensive travelling in the country, annual visit to Belgium



Interested candidates can send their resumes (in English) to: luc.fabry@fitagency.com, Tel: 65 9651 8119



Application deadline: Sunday, October 23 2016



Only candidates allowed to enter the selection process will be contacted.



The address of the new FIT office is: Parkside One, 271-273 Bagayar Street Sanchaung Township Yangon c/o Eurocham Myanmar



+++ Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) is the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of the Government of Flanders, the Dutch-speaking, Northern and most dynamic region of Belgium. FIT is promoting sustainable business, in the interest of both Flanders-based companies and overseas companies. FIT provides free market information, business matching and networking opportunities to Flanders based companies and is the agency taking care of Myanmar companies who want to invest in the Flanders region of Belgium.



+++ More information of our agency can be found at: www.flandersinvestmentandtrade.com Information of the Flanders region of Belgium can be found at: www.flanders.be

