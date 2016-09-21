Co-Hosted by the newly merged Ministry of Natural Resources & Environmental Conservation, CMT's 3rd Myanmar Mining summit to be held on18-20 October in Yangon boasts of authoritative panel of senior officials and leading industry players examining new mining legislation, mineral potential and downstream opportunities, financing options, and vital safety and sustainability challenges.

Recognized as a platform to meet the key officials and decision-makers and to connect with genuine local or foreign partners, CMT’s 3rd Myanmar Mining Summit focuses on Myanmar's new mining legislation, mineral potential and downstream opportunities, financing options, and vital safety and sustainability aspects.





Spanning over 3 days the program begins on 18 October with a pre-summit workshop on ‘Geological Workshop on Mineral Resources in Myanmar & Prospectivity’ led by panel of experts from University of Tasmania, TRIUMPH(MMT) Co Ltd, Myanmar Precious Resources Group, Macle Gem Trade Laboratory, and DGSE, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation. Workshop highlights include important pointers such as status of geosciences & current GSL/MGS memoir of Myanmar, tectonic & metallogenic mines, mineral deposit types & exploration potentials, environment & sustainability of mining sector and a panel discussion on mining exploration.





Main conference program continues on 19October with vital discussions and official addresses on:

Amended Mining Law & Regulation(Licensing & Concessions)

Mineral Potential in Myanmar & Exploration Activities Updates

Foreign Company Operating in Myanmar: Investment &Taxation Related to Mining Operation

Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Report Updates & Forward Directives

Mining Project Financing &Options –Development of Myanmar’s Gold & Base Metal Exchange

Development of Downstream Smelting & Refining Facilities

Enforcement on Mining Safety, Environmental Conservation Sustainability(Local Community Engagement & CSR)

The summit wraps up with a post-summit workshop on afternoon of 20 October examining internationally accepted best practices in safety, environmental management, and community and social responsibility. Policy makers, government staff working in the minerals industry and Myanmar-based mining operators are expected to attend the summit and workshops.